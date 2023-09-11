Jakobi Meyers placed in concussion protocol

The Raiders may be without one of their top offensive performers next week.

Receiver Jakobi Meyers has been placed in concussion protocol, head coach Josh McDaniels said in his Monday video conference.

Meyers led Las Vegas with nine catches, 81 yards, and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 17-16 victory over the Broncos — including making the go-ahead score with 6:34 left in the fourth quarter. He was on the field for 80 percent of Las Vegas’ offensive snaps.

Meyers signed with the Raiders after playing his first four seasons with the Patriots, where he also spent time under now-Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels. He signed a three-year deal with the Raiders in March.

The Raiders will head to Western New York to take on the Bills in Week 2.