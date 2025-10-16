 Skip navigation
Jalen Carter says he’s “ready to go” after missing Week 6

  
Published October 16, 2025 08:20 AM

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter wasn’t on the field for the Eagles against the Giants last Thursday, but he plans to be part of their bid to avoid a third straight loss against the Vikings this weekend.

Carter has been dealing with a heel injury, but he was able to practice fully on Wednesday and told reporters that he is set to play in Week 7.

“Missing a game, it hurt me,” Carter said, via the team’s website. “I couldn’t be out there contributing, helping out my teammates. I feel good, ready to go. I’m here to play, to win games. When I can’t help, man, that’s painful. So I’m working toward Sunday, going to be ready to go and play football.”

Carter has 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and six quarterback hits so far this season.