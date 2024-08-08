 Skip navigation
Jalen Carter seeing snaps as edge rusher in Eagles practice

  
Published August 8, 2024 07:12 AM

Jalen Carter had a strong rookie season on the interior of the Eagles defensive line and the team’s plans for his second season may include a more expansive role under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The Eagles have experimented with Carter playing snaps on the edge of the defensive front as a way to get him on the field with different groups of players.

“It’s good. It’s fun,” Carter said, via Jeff Kerr of CBSSports.com. “I actually haven’t been on the edge that much, but I always tell them if you need me anywhere, we got a package for it when I’m on the edge, and we’ll see what happens.”

The Eagles have several options off the edge in Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and Nolan Smith and they have Jordan Davis and Milton Williams at defensive tackle, so there are a lot of ways to mix and match their personnel this season. Given the impact he made as a rookie, Carter’s likely to have a role with most of those groups.