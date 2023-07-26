 Skip navigation
Jalen Guyton among Chargers placed on PUP list

  
Published July 26, 2023 01:52 PM

Wide receiver Jalen Guyton was one of three Chargers players placed on the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday.

The Chargers announced that Guyton will open camp on the list along with defensive linemen Otito Ogbonnia and Austin Johnson. Rookie wide receiver Pokey Wilson was placed on the list earlier and the team announced he has been activated.

Guyton tore his ACL in Week Three last year and re-signed with the Chargers in April. He had two catches for 64 yards last year and has 61 catches for 1,023 yards and six touchdowns for his entire career.

Ogbonnia had 14 tackles for the Chargers last season while Johnson had 22 tackles and a sack in eight appearances.