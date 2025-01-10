 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Hurts has cleared concussion protocol

  
Published January 10, 2025 12:36 PM

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday, coach Nick Sirianni announced Friday.

Hurts returned to practice Wednesday with limited work, and he had full participation on Thursday.

He was diagnosed with a concussion in the first quarter of the Dec. 22 game against the Commanders, keeping him out the past two games. Kenny Pickett started against the Cowboys in Week 17, and Tanner McKee got the nod last Sunday with Pickett nursing an injury to his ribs.

Pickett remained limited with his injury Thursday, so the only question remaining for the Eagles at the position for this week is: Who will backup Hurts?

In 15 games, Hurts completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 2,903 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns.