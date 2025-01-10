Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday, coach Nick Sirianni announced Friday.

Hurts returned to practice Wednesday with limited work, and he had full participation on Thursday.

He was diagnosed with a concussion in the first quarter of the Dec. 22 game against the Commanders, keeping him out the past two games. Kenny Pickett started against the Cowboys in Week 17, and Tanner McKee got the nod last Sunday with Pickett nursing an injury to his ribs.

Pickett remained limited with his injury Thursday, so the only question remaining for the Eagles at the position for this week is: Who will backup Hurts?

In 15 games, Hurts completed 68.7 percent of his passes for 2,903 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns.