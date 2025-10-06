Jalen Hurts: I take responsibility for everything, try to find solutions

There was plenty of hand-wringing about the Eagles’ offense during their 4-0 start and it’s not going anywhere after Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

After taking a 17-3 lead early in the third quarter, the Eagles offense picked up 48 yards on five possessions while the Broncos rattled off 18 straight points to win the game. That continued a trend of the Eagles pairing hot streaks with blackouts on offense and it led to wide receiver DeVonta Smith saying that the team was not on the same page in the passing game.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts said he wasn’t sure exactly what Smith was referring to, but said that any of the offense’s issues fall on his shoulders.

“I can’t tell you what the issue is,” Hurts said. “Ultimately, I can take accountability for everything and take responsibility for it all. The lack of execution and maybe lack of sense of urgency in how our operation is. And so I take the responsibility for all of it because I’m just trying to find solutions for it. Just trying to grow and learn from it and I look at this as an opportunity in itself. You play the game to win and when you don’t, you learn from it.”

Hurts said “certain things don’t get you until they get you” in reference to how the team was able to go 4-0 despite the uneven offensive performances. Those things got the Eagles on Sunday and the next question will be whether the unhappy ending will lead to the team finding a way to get into the rhythm that’s eluded them through five weeks.