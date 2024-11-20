Jalen Hurts limited in practice with ankle injury

When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a limited participant in practice a couple of weeks ago, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he was dealing with an ankle issue after the team listed him as resting.

Sirianni tried to say that he thought he was asked about someone else, but it seemed clear he was talking about the quarterback at the time and it seems even clearer this Wednesday. Hurts was listed as limited because of his ankle this time around.

Hurts said at a Wednesday press conference that the limited workout was part of a program the team put together after last Thursday’s game to take advantage of the extra time off to make “sure you’re doing the things you need to do to keep on top of stuff.”

Edge rusher Bryce Huff is having wrist surgery and missed practice. Linebacker Jalyx Hunt (ankle), wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), and defensive tackle Milton Williams (foot) were also out.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean (groin) was limited and wide receiver Britain Covey (shoulder) was a full participant. Covey was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

