Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts “dealing with” an ankle issue after he was listed as resting

The Eagles didn’t list quarterback Jalen Hurts on the injury report last year despite a large brace on his knee for much of the season and it looks like they may have been less than fully transparent about the quarterback’s health again this year.

Hurts was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice with rest given as the reason for his participation level, but head coach Nick Sirianni said something different when asked about the decision to dial Hurts back at a Friday press conference.

“It was on the injury report dealing with the ankle,” Sirianni said. “Just making sure we’re precautious with everything.”

After being told that Hurts was not listed on the report with an ankle injury, Sirianni said he thought he was being asked “something else.” Tackle Mekhi Becton and wide receiver Ainias Smith are the only Eagles on the injury report with ankle issues.

Hurts was back to a full practice on Thursday and there doesn’t seem to be any concern about his status for the Cowboys game, but he may face some questions about his ankle thanks to Sirianni’s comment.