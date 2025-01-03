Jalen Hurts officially out Sunday, Eagles say he’s progressing through concussion protocol

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is officially out for the Eagles’ regular season finale.

Hurts will miss his second straight game due to the concussion he suffered in a Week 16 loss to the Commanders. With the Eagles locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC, Hurts likely would have sat out the game even if he were healthy and his status for next week’s playoff opener will now take center stage. Head coach Nick Sirianni said at a Friday press conference that Hurts is making progress without adding any other details.

“He’s progressing through the protocol,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “Can’t say much more when guys are in the protocol except for that.”

Kenny Pickett (ribs) is listed as questionable. Tanner McKee will start at quarterback if he sits along with Hurts. Running back Will Shipley (concussion) is the only other player listed as questionable.

The Eagles didn’t rule anyone but Hurts out, but their list of doubtful players shows that they will not be playing their regulars. Running back Saquon Barkley (coach’s decision), linebacker Zack Baun (coach’s decision), wide receiver AJ Brown (knee, coach’s decision), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (coach’s decision), linebacker Nakobe Dean (abdomen, coach’s decision), left guard Landon Dickerson (coach’s decision), right tackle Lane Johnson (coach’s decision), left tackle Jordan Mailata (coach’s decision), cornerback Darius Slay (coach’s decision), and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (wrist, coach’s decision) make up that group.