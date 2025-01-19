 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts on knee: I finished the game

  
Published January 19, 2025 06:27 PM

The Eagles are going to the NFC Championship Game and the days leading up to the game are going to be filled with a lot of discussion about Jalen Hurts’s knee.

Hurts went to the medical tent after hurting his left knee early in the second half, but the quarterback returned without missing any offensive snaps in the 28-22 Eagles win. Hurts, who opened the scoring with a 44-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, seemed to be impacted by the injury after returning to the game, but he didn’t share much about the nature of the injury when Melissa Stark of NBC asked how much it was bothering him after the game.

“I finished the game,” Hurts said.

He didn’t have much more to say when asked how he thinks the injury will impact his preparation for the Commanders.

“I’m sure I’ll get asked about it later,” Hurts said. “I don’t know if I can answer it right now. But I’m going to go enjoy this win with my teammates.”

There will be much more to come about Hurts’s condition in postgame press conferences and media availabilities throughout the week.