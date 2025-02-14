 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts on OC: Out of my jurisdiction, I take things as they come

  
Published February 14, 2025 02:39 PM

The Eagles are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade through Philadelphia on Friday, but there’s only so long that they can linger on their win before they have to fully turn their attention to next season.

Once they do, the first order of business is going to be finding a new offensive coordinator. Kellen Moore is now the head coach of the Saints and the team will need someone new to call the plays for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts has transitioned to new offensive coordinators and play callers many times and he was asked about the possibility of passing game coordinator/assistant head coach Kevin Patullo getting bumped up to the coordinator role. Hurts said he’s confident in Patullo while noting that he’s not the one who will ultimately be making the call.

“Kevin Patullo’s never been — he’d have a different role,” Hurts said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “So it’s hard to compare that role to this role because his job is going to demand something completely different of him. And I have a lot of confidence in him and what he’s shown. However, I know, I’ve learned over the years, that’s out of my jurisdiction. Kind of just taking things as they come and trying to go out there and be the best I can be and just learn and evolve.”

There was word this week that Moore is interested in bringing Patullo to New Orleans as the Saints’ offensive coordinator, so it may wind up being a matter of where Patullo gets promoted rather than if he gets promoted.