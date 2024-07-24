 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts: Relationship with Nick Sirianni is in a great place

  
The Eagles opened training camp on Wednesday, which marks another big step toward putting last year’s late collapse fully in the rearview mirror and turning attention toward the 2024 campaign.

The offseason has featured plenty of reports, opinions, and chatter about what contributed to that collapse, including one from Diana Russini of TheAthletic.com that said “there was some disconnect” between head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts because of their different personalities. The report called their relationship a “work in progress” as a result and it was the subject of questions for both men at Wednesday press conferences.

Hurts acknowledged the frustrations of last season, but said his relationship with the coach is in “a great place” and that he trusts Sirianni to lead the team in the right direction. Sirianni agreed that all is well between the two men.

“The only thing you can judge your relationships on is your personal interactions with people, not any report that comes out,” Sirianni said. “Jalen and I’s relationship is good. You just can judge it based off of what your personal interactions are. When you hear a report like that, you don’t put much stock into it because, quite frankly, not everybody sees that. I’m so excited for him and I to get into our fourth year together.”

The quality of the relationship between coach and quarterback became an issue because the quality of the team fell short of expectations last year. If that happens again in 2024, their relationship may become a long-distance one.