Jalen Hurts returns to full participation in Thursday’s practice

Jalen Hurts officially is on track to play in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles quarterback returned to full participation in Thursday’s practice after limited work Wednesday.

Hurts injured his left knee during last Sunday’s divisional round win over the Rams but never came out of the game.

The Eagles practiced a second consecutive day without tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) and center Cam Jurgens (back) and offensive tackle Fred Johnson missed Thursday’s session to attend to a personal matter.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee/rest), wide receiver Britain Covey (neck), right tackle Lane Johnson (knee/rest), cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder) and outside linebacker Josh Sweat (ankle/rest) returned to full participation after limited work Wednesday.

Wide receiver Britain Covey, who had his 21-day practice window opened as he tries to return from a neck injury that landed him on injured reserve, again was limited.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) and defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) had another full practice.