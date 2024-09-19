Jalen Hurts says he was dealing with undisclosed injury last week

Last year, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts clearly had a knee injury. It never was disclosed by the team.

Last week, Hurts had an illness. It wasn’t disclosed by the team.

Via Jeff Neiburg of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Hurts told reporters on Wednesday that he was dealing with an illness last week.

He had one specific symptom after the Monday night loss to the Falcons — his voice was scratchy and hoarse.

Even if the illness didn’t limit Hurts’s practice reps, it’s the kind of thing that should have been disclosed. What if the illness had gotten worse? What if between Saturday and Monday the Eagles had downgraded him to questionable or doubtful or out over a previously undisclosed illness?

It’s a simple thing for a team to be expected to disclose an illness when the player is ill. Keeping that kind of thing secret does a disservice to gamblers and fantasy-football players. It also creates inside information of significant value.

This weekend, the Eagles visit the Saints. Hurts did not appear on Wednesday’s injury report.