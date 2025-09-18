 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts takes “accountability” for stagnant passing game

  
Published September 17, 2025 09:31 PM

The Eagles are 2-0, but they have been less than impressive on offense. They rank 29th in total offense and 31st in passing yards, and Jalen Hurts’ 5.62 yards per attempt is only 24th.

Hurts talked about “synchronization” — or the lack thereof — when asked how the film looked following a 94-yard passing day against the Chiefs.

“I take a lot of accountability for a lot of it, and just how we go out there because that’s my job,” Hurts said, via John McMullen of SI.com. “My job is to go out there and be the general, orchestrate everything, and ultimately make plays.”

Hurts called expectations for the defending Super Bowl champions “fair.”

The Eagles have only two pass plays of more than 15 yards. Jahan Dotson caught a 51-yard pass in Week 1 against Dallas and DeVonta Smith a 28-yarder against the Chiefs in Week 2.

A.J. Brown has only six catches for 35 yards.

Hurts is the only starting quarterback in the NFL without a passing touchdown.

“Given the opportunities that we had, I’m very critical of myself, trying to make the most of what’s given to us,” Hurts said. “There’s definitely some evolution that we can do. There are definitely some things that we can grow in, but I look inward on all of those things.”

The Eagles did not play their starters in the preseason despite Hurts having a new play-caller in Kevin Patullo. The chemistry between Hurts and Patullo is growing, albeit slowly.

“It comes with time,” Hurts said. “It’s the ultimate deal of how we operate, and I lean back on that. How we operate is important when you talk about that dynamic and that synchronization.

“Being on the same page, so there is no gray. You can’t play this position with some gray.”