Jalen Hurts’ tush-push touchdown gives Eagles a 17-13 lead

The Eagles ran four consecutive tush pushes, getting a first down and then a touchdown. The Eagles lead 17-13.

Jalen Hurts gained nothing on third-and-(a long) 1 from the 3. On fourth-and-1, Hurts ran for 2 yards. Slow-motion replay showed Tyler Steen leaving early, but officials missed the false start.

It took two more of the quarterback push plays before Hurts got into the end zone.

It completed a 13-play, 74-yard drive.

Hurts is now 12-of-14 for 146 yards and a touchdown, with A.J. Brown catching three passes for 55 yards. Saquon Barkley has rushed for 38 yards on seven carries.

Giants defensive lineman D.J. Davidson was carted off with an injury after the touchdown push play. He is questionable to return with a knee injury.