Jalen Hurts will be back at practice today

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is ready to return to practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 16.

Philadelphia quarterback Nick Sirianni confirmed today before practice that Hurts will be on the practice field, but he said Hurts’ official status will not be announced until after practice and declined to say whether there are any restrictions on what Hurts can do.

“He’ll be out there today. We’ll get you the injury report after practice,” Sirianni said.

Hurts has not officially cleared the NFL concussion protocol, but from all indications he will play on Sunday against the Packers.