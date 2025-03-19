 Skip navigation
Jalen Milroe runs 40 yards in 4.37 seconds at Alabama’s Pro Day

  
Published March 19, 2025 12:57 PM

Quarterback Jalen Milroe took part in Alabama’s Pro Day workout on Wednesday and he showed he has some serious speed.

The school announced that Milroe ran the 40-yard-dash in 4.37 seconds on one of his attempts. His other run was not as fast and came in the range of 4.4-4.5 seconds.

That kind of speed and Milroe’s overall athletic ability coupled with some struggles throwing the ball during the 2024 season led to some questions about whether Milroe would consider changing positions. He said on a PFT Live appearance during the Scouting Combine that he’s never considered a move because “you never ask a zebra to be a dog.”

Milroe met with the Steelers ahead of Wednesday’s Pro Day and his workout gives them and other teams another data point to consider when they assess Milroe’s chances of helping them at the professional level.