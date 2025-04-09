Jalen Milroe, Tyler Shough also visited Browns on Tuesday

Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart wasn’t the only quarterback in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe also were in town.

The Browns are in the market for a quarterback with Kenny Pickett the only healthy quarterback on their roster.

Milroe also had a private workout for the team.

He threw for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season, and he ran for another 726 yards and 20 scores. He was 21-6 as a starter, but only 9-4 this season with losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Michigan.

In his only season at Louisville last season, Shough completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,195 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He played three seasons at Oregon and three at Texas Tech before transferring.

Shough appeared in 42 games in his college career.