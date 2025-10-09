Jalen Ramsey, Calvin Austin remained out of Steelers practice on Thursday

Two key Steelers remained sidelined for Thursday’s practice.

Per the team’s injury report, cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) and receiver Calvin Austin (shoulder) did not practice for the second consecutive day.

That makes it more unlikely that Ramsey and Austin will be available for the Week 6 matchup against Cleveland.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith, however, is getting closer to playing, as he was upgraded from a limited to a full participant. Highsmith has missed Pittsburgh’s last two games with his ankle injury.

Receiver Ben Skowronek (illness) was upgraded from limited to full.

Cornerback Darius Slay and linebacker T.J. Watt returned to practice in full after resting on Wednesday. Receiver DK Metcalf and defensive tackle Cam Heyward did not practice as a rest day.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) and running back Jaylen Warren (knee) remained full participants.