 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_billsfalcon_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251009.jpg
Week 6 best bets: Rams to roll, Broncos ‘take off’
nbc_csu_bears_commanders_251009_copy.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_billsfalcon_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Ramsey, Calvin Austin remained out of Steelers practice on Thursday

  
Published October 9, 2025 04:08 PM

Two key Steelers remained sidelined for Thursday’s practice.

Per the team’s injury report, cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) and receiver Calvin Austin (shoulder) did not practice for the second consecutive day.

That makes it more unlikely that Ramsey and Austin will be available for the Week 6 matchup against Cleveland.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith, however, is getting closer to playing, as he was upgraded from a limited to a full participant. Highsmith has missed Pittsburgh’s last two games with his ankle injury.

Receiver Ben Skowronek (illness) was upgraded from limited to full.

Cornerback Darius Slay and linebacker T.J. Watt returned to practice in full after resting on Wednesday. Receiver DK Metcalf and defensive tackle Cam Heyward did not practice as a rest day.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring) and running back Jaylen Warren (knee) remained full participants.