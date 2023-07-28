 Skip navigation
Jalen Ramsey in post-surgery message: Adversity is opportunity

  
Published July 28, 2023 05:29 PM

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey required a full meniscus repair on his knee Friday. He is expected to be out until at least December.

Ramsey, though, posted an upbeat social media message shortly after surgery.

“Surgery went well,” Ramsey wrote. “To my teammates & fans, thank you for the prayers and support!! I promise I will attack this rehab and be back stronger than ever… this will just part of the greater story down the stretch! Adversity is opportunity! God is so great! FIN5 UP!”

Ramsey was carted off during Thursday’s practice after injuring his left knee during a collision with receiver Tyreek Hill while breaking up a pass in an 11-on-11 drill.

The Dolphins traded for the three-time All-Pro in March to pair him with Xavien Howard and give the team one of the top cornerback duos in the league. For at least the first half of the season, the Dolphins have Cam Smith, Kader Kohou, Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen, Trill Williams and Nik Needham in the mix to replace Ramsey.

In seven seasons, Ramsey has 19 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and two sacks.