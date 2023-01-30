 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Ramsey, Penei Sewell, Danielle Hunter among those added to NFC Pro Bowl roster

  
Published January 30, 2023 05:49 AM
nbc_pft_hurtspraise_230130
January 30, 2023 08:46 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how there’s a balancing act when it comes to QB contracts for players like Jalen Hurts and how his shoulder will look in Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles had eight players selected for the Pro Bowl and their trip to the Super Bowl means there will be a lot of replacements heading to Las Vegas in their place this week.

A number of those replacements were announced on Monday, including Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey will be taking the place of Darius Slay and his addition to the roster runs his string of Pro Bowl appearances to six straight.

Two Lions players have been named to their first Pro Bowl. Tackle Penei Sewell replaces Lane Johnson and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will take the place of A.J. Brown.

Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter and Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz were also added to the NFC side. They replace Haason Reddick and Jason Kelce.

Replacements for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Miles Sanders, and guard Landon Dickerson have not been named at this point

There is no Pro Bowl game this year. The players in attendance this week will participate in various skill competitions, a 7-on-7 flag football game and other activities instead.