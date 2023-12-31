Jalen Reagor takes opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown

The Patriots have started off Sunday’s matchup with the Bills with a bang.

Jalen Reagor took the opening kickoff back 98 yards for a touchdown, giving New England a 7-0 lead.

Reagor was barely touched as he darted through the middle, avoiding potential tacklers on the way to the end zone.

It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown of Reagor’s career. He previously had a punt return for a touchdown back in his rookie year with the Eagles.

The Patriots then sacked Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on the first play from scrimmage, putting the team well behind the sticks to eventually force a punt.

It’s a great start for New England in a game that Buffalo certainly needs.