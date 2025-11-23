 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Tolbert a healthy scratch for Cowboys; Jonathan Mingo will make season debut

  
Published November 23, 2025 03:07 PM

The Cowboys have made wide receiver Jalen Tolbert a healthy scratch for the first time since his rookie season.

Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo will make his season debut today.

Rookie running back Jaydon Blue is also a healthy scratch.

Cowboys edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder/neck) is active.

The Cowboys’ other inactives besides Tolbert and Blue are offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, defensive tackle Jay Toia and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.

The Eagles’ inactives are offensive tackle Lane Johnson (foot), quarterback Sam Howell, running back A.J. Dillon, cornerback Mac McWilliams and defensive tackle Ty Robinson.

Offensive linemen Myles Hinton (back) and Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle) are active after being listed as questionable.