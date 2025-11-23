Jalen Tolbert a healthy scratch for Cowboys; Jonathan Mingo will make season debut

The Cowboys have made wide receiver Jalen Tolbert a healthy scratch for the first time since his rookie season.

Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo will make his season debut today.

Rookie running back Jaydon Blue is also a healthy scratch.

Cowboys edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder/neck) is active.

The Cowboys’ other inactives besides Tolbert and Blue are offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, defensive tackle Jay Toia and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.

The Eagles’ inactives are offensive tackle Lane Johnson (foot), quarterback Sam Howell, running back A.J. Dillon, cornerback Mac McWilliams and defensive tackle Ty Robinson.

Offensive linemen Myles Hinton (back) and Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle) are active after being listed as questionable.