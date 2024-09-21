Jalin Hyatt denies wanting to be traded by the Giants

Receiver Jalin Hyatt wants to be traded by the Giants. Unless he doesn’t.

In the aftermath of an ESPN.com report that Hyatt believes the Giants should use him or trade him, Hyatt has denied any such desire.

“I didn’t say that,” Hyatt told reporters on Friday, via the Associated Press. “I don’t know where that came from, but that’s false. I love being here. . . . I got so much respect for [the Giants] trading up for me and getting me. So, whatever that rumor was, it’s not true at all.”

So he didn’t say anything about being traded?

“I didn’t say anything about any trades or wanted to be somewhere or not getting this, not getting that,” Hyatt said. “Like I said, my focus is on this team, what we got to do, how we got to get better. And our focus is on Cleveland.”

It’s hard to blame him for wanting out. Last week against the Commanders, Hyatt was on the field for 12 plays and wasn’t targeted once. Against the Vikings in Week 1, Hyatt was on the field for 16 plays, with only one target and no catches.

Last year, Hyatt caught 23 passes for 373 yards and no touchdowns. This year, he’s stuck on the second team.

Why wouldn’t he want to be traded?