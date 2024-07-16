 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
Seinfeld
NFL’s opening statement in Sunday Ticket included some unusual arguments

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
Seinfeld
NFL’s opening statement in Sunday Ticket included some unusual arguments

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalin Hyatt thinks people are sleeping on the Giants passing offense

  
Published July 16, 2024 09:13 AM

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said that he’s “doing pretty much everything” as he works through the final stages of his rehab from last season’s torn ACL and one of his wideouts said that his return to action has gone smoothly.

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt said that he’s spent most of the offseason with Jones and that he finds the quarterback’s confidence “impressive” given how much he’s had to go through. Once Jones does get the final green light, he will be throwing to Hyatt, first-round pick Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Allen Robinson in a passing game that Hyatt believes people are sleeping on as the season draws closer.

“Yes, they are,” Hyatt said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “We can say what it is now, but we have to go on the field and make it happen. That’s what we’re going to do — talk with our actions. We have four or five dynamic receivers — all of us confident, all of us want the ball. We’re going to be explosive this year.”

The departure of Saquon Barkley and Jones’s injury have created some question marks about what the Giants’ offense will look like in 2024. The coming months will tell us if Hyatt’s prediction is accurate or just wishful offseason thinking.