Jalin Hyatt thinks people are sleeping on the Giants passing offense

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said that he’s “doing pretty much everything” as he works through the final stages of his rehab from last season’s torn ACL and one of his wideouts said that his return to action has gone smoothly.

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt said that he’s spent most of the offseason with Jones and that he finds the quarterback’s confidence “impressive” given how much he’s had to go through. Once Jones does get the final green light, he will be throwing to Hyatt, first-round pick Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Allen Robinson in a passing game that Hyatt believes people are sleeping on as the season draws closer.

“Yes, they are,” Hyatt said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “We can say what it is now, but we have to go on the field and make it happen. That’s what we’re going to do — talk with our actions. We have four or five dynamic receivers — all of us confident, all of us want the ball. We’re going to be explosive this year.”

The departure of Saquon Barkley and Jones’s injury have created some question marks about what the Giants’ offense will look like in 2024. The coming months will tell us if Hyatt’s prediction is accurate or just wishful offseason thinking.