Jalin Hyatt worked mostly with the third-string offense in the offseason program

The Giants have high hopes for third-round rookie receiver Jalin Hyatt. But they’re not rushing things.

Via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, Hyatt spent most of the offseason program working with the third-string offense .

There have been questions about the former Tennessee receivers potential limitations when mastering the full route tree. As Duggan noted, receivers coach Mike Groh has dismissed those concerns.

At a minimum, Duggan expects Hyatt to play the role of deep-ball specialist in 2023. With the team’s receiver position still largely unsettled, Hyatt could earn more opportunities. It will be, as Duggan writes, an “uphill climb.”

Beyond Hyatt, the Giants have 2022 late-season surprise Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Sterling Shepherd, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jamison Crowder, Collin Johnson, Jeff Smith, and David Sills.

The Giants should have better options in the passing game than they did last year -- especially with tight end Darren Waller now on the team. Hyatt could be a luxury who helps stretch the field as he gets comfortable at the next level.