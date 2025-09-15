On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song

One of the great fourth-quarter NFL rituals happens in Pittsburgh, when the perfectly-timed playing of “Renegade” gives the stadium a major jolt of energy, and the home team a kick in the ass.

On Sunday, the Seahawks turned that tradition on its head.

As explained by Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com, the Seahawks were ready to claim “Renegade” as their own.

“That’s our song,” defensive tackle Leonard Williams said after the game.

The visitors used the moment to get themselves juiced up to close out the game — and they did.

“That was our mission all week,” Williams said, via Dugar. “They play really tight close games, and in those close games, they play that song to get their team going. With us knowing that, we played that song a few times in practice, and every time we played it, we got hype. And it showed up again.

“I love seeing our sideline get electric like that, and looking at their sideline, and they just didn’t have the juice. It was amazing.”

The next Seattle drive after the “Renegade” moment included a 43-yard bomb from quarterback Sam Darnold to receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Steelers were ready for a run, and the Seahawks delivered a dagger.