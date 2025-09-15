 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song

  
Published September 15, 2025 03:25 PM

One of the great fourth-quarter NFL rituals happens in Pittsburgh, when the perfectly-timed playing of “Renegade” gives the stadium a major jolt of energy, and the home team a kick in the ass.

On Sunday, the Seahawks turned that tradition on its head.

As explained by Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com, the Seahawks were ready to claim “Renegade” as their own.

That’s our song,” defensive tackle Leonard Williams said after the game.

The visitors used the moment to get themselves juiced up to close out the game — and they did.

“That was our mission all week,” Williams said, via Dugar. “They play really tight close games, and in those close games, they play that song to get their team going. With us knowing that, we played that song a few times in practice, and every time we played it, we got hype. And it showed up again.

“I love seeing our sideline get electric like that, and looking at their sideline, and they just didn’t have the juice. It was amazing.”

The next Seattle drive after the “Renegade” moment included a 43-yard bomb from quarterback Sam Darnold to receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Steelers were ready for a run, and the Seahawks delivered a dagger.