Ja’Lynn Polk says he has the best hands in the NFL after Jerod Mayo calls out his drops

  
Published October 17, 2024 11:52 AM

Patriots rookie wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk has caught just 10 passes on his 23 targets this season, and head coach Jerod Mayo said Polk needs to stop dropping passes. But Polk thinks his hands are great.

Mayo said Polk needs “to get over this mental hump” and “eliminate the dropped passes.”

But Polk told MassLive.com that he doesn’t see it that way.

“I’m not dealing with [any] mental problems at all. No mental problems,” Polk said. “I believe I have the best hands in the league. So, I feel like my drops, that’s not an issue at all.”

Polk said he has a lot of confidence in himself.

“I’ve got more confidence in myself than anybody has in me,” Polk said. “I just have the mindset of wanting to be the best. So, keep chasing greatness and being the best that I can be.”

Polk needs to play better for Mayo to have that kind of confidence in him.