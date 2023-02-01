 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jamaal Williams: NFL is trying to take my personality away with celebration fines

Published January 31, 2023 11:34 PM

  
Published January 31, 2023 11:34 PM
January 31, 2023 08:56 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine the NFL’s new salary cap, set at $224.8 million, and franchise tag for QBs, which reportedly will be $32.4 million, as well as what this means for Lamar Jackson.

Lions running back Jamaal Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022, but some of those touchdowns were costly, as the NFL repeatedly fined him for his favorite touchdown celebration dance. Williams isn’t happy about that.

Williams said on the podcast hosted by his teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown that he simply likes to express his personality and emotion on the field, and the NFL is cracking down on him.

“Now I get fined for this stuff. I just feel like they’re trying to take my personality away, my joy,” Williams said. “Because now, I literally have to stop doing it. So now, when I score, I’m literally just gonna sit down and pout like a little baby or something.”

Williams said he was fined for touchdown dances twice during the season even though he did his dance more than twice, and he was particularly disappointed that the NFL fined him and then used his touchdown celebrations in highlight videos.

“I’m doing nothing wrong. They’re just being weenies,” Williams said. “They want to fine me, yet put all that stuff up there, brand it and put me up there and use it. They want to take my money, though.”