Jamal Adams faces potential NFL discipline for berating concussion doctor

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams left Monday night’s game early after suffering a concussion, and during the TV broadcast, a brief sideline shot showed Adams appearing to yell at the independent doctor who examines all players who exhibit signs of brain injuries. That may get Adams in trouble.

The NFL is considering discipline against Adams for his actions toward the doctor, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The independent doctors at every game are jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, and their presence has been a key part of the league’s policy on concussions. In the old days, doctors employed by the team were in charge of diagnosing concussions, but that led to allegations that the doctors prioritized the team’s interest over the players’ interest. Hiring doctors who aren’t affiliated with a team, and involving the players’ union in the hiring process, is intended to ensure that the doctors will be motivated only by the players’ health.

But the doctors have to be able to do their jobs. And players need to cooperate for the doctors to be able to do their jobs.