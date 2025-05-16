Jamal Adams: I would love to be back with the Jets

The Jets brought back one of their former defensive backs this offseason when they hired Aaron Glenn as their head coach and another one is angling for a return to the team as well.

Safety Jamal Adams was a 2017 first-round pick of the team and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019 before an acrimonious split led the Jets to trade him to the Seahawks for a pair of first-round picks in June 2020. Adams had a good first year in Seattle, but was limited to 22 games over the next three seasons. He played three games for the Titans and two games for the Lions last season, so he’s familiar with Glenn from his time in Detroit.

During an appearance on The Jets Lounge, Adams expressed regret for the way things ended with the Jets and said he’d be up for a chance to author a happier ending with the team.

“I would love to be back with the Jets and, obviously, finish it the right way,” Adams said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “Man, that would be a dream come true, just to patch up that relationship and kind of make it work. Just come in there as a seasoned vet and give game to the young cats and help in any way, shape or form I can. I know I can still play football. I’m healthy and I can impact the game in a lot of ways. I just need that fair opportunity to come in and showcase what I can do.”

Adams’s issues with the Jets came when Joe Douglas was the General Manager, but it is unclear if Glenn and new G.M. Darren Mougey have any interest in a trip down memory lane in their first year with the team.