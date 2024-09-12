 Skip navigation
Jamal Adams plans to make his Titans debut Sunday against the Jets

  
Published September 11, 2024 11:39 PM

Jamal Adams has missed 29 of the past 39 games, but he guarantees he will play this week against his former team and against Aaron Rodgers.

I’ll be there,” Adams said, via Nick Suss of The Tennessean. “Oh, I’ll be there. Oh yeah, I’ll be there. I’ll be there.”

Adams, who missed the season opener with a hip injury, had a full practice Wednesday. It was one of fewer than 10 times he has practiced in any capacity since signing with the Titans in July.

Injuries to his left quad and a knee cut short the past two seasons for Adams, who was drafted in the first round by the Jets in 2017 and traded to the Seahawks in 2020. He said his hip injury this season isn’t directly connected to those injuries but a by-product of what the toll of the injuries have done to his body and his routine.

He said missing out on training camp in 2022 and 2023 prevented him from developing the “callouses” he needed.

“As a football player, you definitely need those things to get ready for the season because it’s a long season,” Adams said. “Games are long — 60 minutes. I feel like my body kind of went in shock a little bit. It just wasn’t ready. Well, I’m not going to say it wasn’t ready. But it was just more so like it wasn’t used to the cutting and the conditioning as much and a constant pace of football. . . . I was feeling good. And it just so happened that it didn’t work out for me. My body just kind of locked up on me for whatever reason. I had to listen to it. I know my body now. As shitty as it is, obviously I want to be out there with my team, but it didn’t work out like that for me.”