Jamal Adams set to make 2023 debut in Week 4

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams played only 15 plays in the 2022 season opener before tearing a quadriceps that has kept him out since. Adams will return to game action in Week 4 against the Giants, coach Pete Carroll said Sunday.

“We’re going to get a bunch of guys back next week, it’s going to be really exciting to see these guys come back to us,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team website. “Jamal will be playing. [Cornerback] Tariq [Woolen] has a great chance to come back. [Left tackle] Charles [Cross] has a real chance next week, so we’ll see how that works out.”

Adams returned to practice on a limited basis in Week 2, and he had two full practices last week. The Seahawks listed him as questionable to play Sunday against the Panthers, but he was inactive.

Woolen missed Sunday’s game with a chest injury, and Cross has missed two games with a toe injury.