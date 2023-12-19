Jamal Adams wasn’t present for last night’s Eagles-Seahawks game

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams didn’t play in last night’s game against the Eagles. He also didn’t attend it.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News-Tribune, it’s unclear whether he showed up and left or whether he was never present at Lumen Field. Regardless, Adams wasn’t there.

Coach Pete Carroll said of Adams, “He didn’t need to be there.” Carroll believes Adams was at home.

Adams was questionable for Monday night’s game with a knee injury. He had not practiced on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday.

After a Week 14 loss to the 49ers, Carroll specifically called out Adams for “bad ball.” It’s possible that the remark didn’t go over well with Adams, who at times has displayed what could be characterized as a bad attitude.

Regardless, and contrary to some of the information circulating via the social-media aggregators and re-aggregators and re-re-aggregators, Adams has an injury. He was NOT a healthy scratch. He was injured. He also wasn’t present for the game.