Ja’Marr Chase active, Brandon McManus inactive for Bengals-Packers

Earlier this week, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said kicker Brandon McManus’ quad injury was a “major concern” heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals.

While McManus disagreed with the characterization, it turns out LaFleur was right.

McManus is officially inactive for the contest due to the injury. Lucas Havrisik, who was signed on Saturday, will kick instead.

On the other side, receiver Ja’Marr Chase is active after he was added to the injury report late in the week with an illness. He’ll be available as quarterback Joe Flacco makes his first start for Cincinnati after the surprising trade earlier this week.

For Cincinnati, cornerback Marco Wilson, offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild, tight end Cam Grandy, receiver Jermaine Burton, defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson, and defensive end Shemar Stewart are inactive.

Green Bay’s inactives are McManus, cornerback Kamal Hadden, offensive lineman Anthony Belton, and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt.