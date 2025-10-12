 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Ja’Marr Chase active, Brandon McManus inactive for Bengals-Packers

  
Published October 12, 2025 03:11 PM

Earlier this week, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said kicker Brandon McManus’ quad injury was a “major concern” heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals.

While McManus disagreed with the characterization, it turns out LaFleur was right.

McManus is officially inactive for the contest due to the injury. Lucas Havrisik, who was signed on Saturday, will kick instead.

On the other side, receiver Ja’Marr Chase is active after he was added to the injury report late in the week with an illness. He’ll be available as quarterback Joe Flacco makes his first start for Cincinnati after the surprising trade earlier this week.

For Cincinnati, cornerback Marco Wilson, offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild, tight end Cam Grandy, receiver Jermaine Burton, defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson, and defensive end Shemar Stewart are inactive.

Green Bay’s inactives are McManus, cornerback Kamal Hadden, offensive lineman Anthony Belton, and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt.