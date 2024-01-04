Ja’Marr Chase confirms he will play this week

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase confirms he will play Sunday, Jeremy Rauch of Fox19 reports.

He has a shoulder injury that kept him out Week 16 but returned to play 54 snaps Sunday.

Chase said he is better than last Sunday but estimated he’s only “73 percent.”

The Pro Bowler had a limited practice Wednesday and likely the same Thursday, though the Bengals have not released their report yet.

Chase has a career-best 96 receptions for 1,197 yards and seven touchdowns, with hopes of catching 100 passes this season.