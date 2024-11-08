Ja’Marr Chase has 238 receiving yards after 70-yard touchdown ties game

The Ravens trailed 21-7 early in the third quarter and had nothing going their way. They took their first lead at 28-21 with 21 unanswered points.

Lamar Jackson’s 18-yard throw to tight end Mark Andrews on third-and-9 gave the Ravens their first lead of the night. Jackson converted the 2-point conversion on a run.

The Ravens’ last three drives went 31, 92 and 65 yards for touchdowns.

Their lead, though, lasted only 13 seconds.

Ja’Marr Chase caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow on the Bengals’ first snap after the ensuing kickoff.

Chase now has 238 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions, and Burrow is 30-of-47 for 390 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime, but a shootout has erupted in the second half.