NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
NFL Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Chargers
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Ja’Marr Chase has 238 receiving yards after 70-yard touchdown ties game

  
Published November 7, 2024 11:07 PM

The Ravens trailed 21-7 early in the third quarter and had nothing going their way. They took their first lead at 28-21 with 21 unanswered points.

Lamar Jackson’s 18-yard throw to tight end Mark Andrews on third-and-9 gave the Ravens their first lead of the night. Jackson converted the 2-point conversion on a run.

The Ravens’ last three drives went 31, 92 and 65 yards for touchdowns.

Their lead, though, lasted only 13 seconds.

Ja’Marr Chase caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow on the Bengals’ first snap after the ensuing kickoff.

Chase now has 238 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions, and Burrow is 30-of-47 for 390 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime, but a shootout has erupted in the second half.