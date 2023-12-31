Report: Ja’Marr Chase is likely to play against Chiefs

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had some harsh words for the Chiefs secondary this week and it looks like he will have the chance to back them up with his play.

Chase was listed as questionable to face the Chiefs because of a shoulder injury that kept him from playing last week and kept him from practicing on Wednesday this week. Chase returned to practice on Thursday and Friday, though, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he’s likely to play in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.

Chase said this week that “nothing” stands out about the Chiefs secondary and said he’s not worried about adding “fire to the fuel” with his words. That confidence may come from Chase’s past experience against the Chiefs. He has 29 catches for 527 yards and 3 touchdowns in four games against Kansas City, including a Bengals-record 266 receiving yards in a 2021 game against them.

Assuming Chase is in the lineup, that sets the stage for a matchup that’s going to be a major talking point after the game one way or another.