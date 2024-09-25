 Skip navigation
Ja’Marr Chase listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report

  
September 25, 2024

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is on the first Bengals injury report of the week.

Chase is listed as a limited participant in practice due to a shoulder injury. Chase’s listing is just an estimation as the Bengals are only holding a walkthrough two days after their loss to the Commanders.

The rest of the week should provide a better idea of Chase’s outlook for this weekend’s matchup with the Panthers.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (illness), defensive tackle B.J. Hill (hamstring), tight end Tanner Hudson (knee), and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) were listed as non-participants. Right tackle Trent Brown, who tore his patellar tendon, would have also been on the sideline Wednesday.