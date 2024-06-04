 Skip navigation
Ja’Marr Chase making sure “my body is right” ahead of Bengals return

  
June 4, 2024

Justin Jefferson celebrated a new contract with the Vikings on Monday and news of the deal was of interest outside of Minnesota as well.

Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase said early in the offseason that he wanted to wait for his former LSU teammate to sign a new deal before signing one of his own, so Jefferson’s agreement might prove to be a big step toward getting Chase back on the field with the rest of his current teammates. Chase shared some of what he’s been doing on his own while at Texans running back Joe Mixon’s football camp over the weekend.

Chase said he’s been working to make sure “my body is right” after dealing with a couple of injuries last season and he says he feels 100 percent on that front. He’s also been making sure to get in other work that helps him prepare to hit the ground running once he is in Cincinnati.

“Working on the stuff I want to work on so I know what I want to do when I get back,” Chase said, via the team’s website. “I try to run at least five routes and just play catch. Just get a feel for the ball, getting used to hitting it in my hands, getting comfortable.”

The Bengals close out their offseason with a mandatory minicamp next week. Chase’s contract status will likely have something to do with how much work he does during that session and the hope around the team will be that things get settled on that front well before the start of the season.