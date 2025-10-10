Ja’Marr Chase on Joe Flacco trade: Appreciate Bengals trying to make this work

The Bengals came into the 2025 season with high hopes for making a return to the playoffs, but they have looked likelier to land the first overall pick in three games since quarterback Joe Burrow’s toe injury.

Getting outscored 113-37 in those games led the team to make a move to try to stop the bleeding before its too late. They traded for quarterback Joe Flacco and the move has been met with a stamp of approval from wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase called Flacco an “all-time great” who can still play on Thursday and said he was thankful that the organization made a move to try to send their season in another direction.

“I appreciate the organization trying to make this work. So we’ve got to make it work,” Chase said, via the team’s website. “They just see that we’ve got a chance. Defense is doing a good enough job to help us out. Ultimately, we’ve got to have plays in space. That’s what they’ve seen. That’s what they wanted to keep going. They’ve just given us an opportunity to make more of those plays happen.”

Flacco’s arrival has elicited a warm reaction, but he is coming off being benched in Cleveland and that will lead to some doubts that he can be the savior of a Bengals season that felt like it was circling the drain before his arrival. Answers to how things will play out will start to come against the Packers on Sunday.