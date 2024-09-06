Ja’Marr Chase questionable, Tee Higgins doubtful for Week 1

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said, “We’ll see,” when discussing the availability of receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on Friday. But one is more likely to play than the other.

Cincinnati has listed Ja’Marr Chase as questionable while Higgins is doubtful.

Higgins has a hamstring injury that limited him in practice on Thursday and kept him sidelined on Friday.

Chase has been limited while his representation and the organization continue to negotiate an extension. Chase said on Friday that the two sides are “pretty close” to getting a deal done.

As noted by Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com, the Bengals could expand Mike Gesicki’s role as a pass target with Higgins unlikely to play.

Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb) and offensive tackle Amarius Mims (pectoral) are both out.

Quarterback Joe Burrow (right wrist), receiver Jermaine Burton (toe), and Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (rest) are all off the report.