Ja’Marr Chase ruled out for Saturday

Head coach Zac Taylor has now confirmed what was believed to be the case all week — Ja’Marr Chase will not play against the Steelers on Saturday.

Chase suffered a separated shoulder during last Saturday’s victory over the Vikings.

Via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website, Taylor classified Chase as week-to-week with his shoulder injury.

While Chase is certainly a significant loss for Cincinnati’s offense, the club still has Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to lead the receiving corps for quarterback Jake Browning.

In 14 games this season, Chase has 93 catches for 1,156 yards with seven touchdowns.

Cincinnati’s full Week 16 injury report with game statuses will be released later on Thursday.