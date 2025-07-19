Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins are eager to prove themselves “all over again”

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are the highest-paid receiver due in the NFL.

Chase signed a four-year, $161 million extension and Higgins a four-year, $115 million deal. They want to prove they are worth the $276 million.

“I’m pretty sure that’s the big thing Cincinnati wants us to do, too,” Chase told Ben Baby of ESPN this week. “And not just Cincinnati, the fans and everyone around. You got to prove ourselves all over again.”

Chase won the receiving triple crown last season, leading the league in catches (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17). He was the fifth player since the AFL-NFL merger to accomplish that feat.

Higgins missed five games for the second consecutive season but still managed 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Bengals committed to both long term, having drafted Higgins in the second round in 2020 and Chase in the first round in 2021.

“I think it’s been a good journey,” Chase told Baby. “I know Tee’s been on a different journey than I have, with [the] two different boats we’ve been in. But we just basically added our boats together now, just learning from each other, building with each other.”

Chase and Higgins participated in a wide receiver workout with former Bengals star Chad Johnson earlier this month. They were among around a dozen wide receivers who participated.