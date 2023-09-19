Ja’Marr Chase: We have to take more shots downfield

Any discussion about what the Bengals need to do to improve on offense is contingent on quarterback Joe Burrow’s calf allowing him to play at something close to full speed, but wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase knows what he wants to see.

Through two games, the Bengals’ longest completion was a short pass that running back Joe Mixon broke for a 32-yard gain against the Ravens. Chase has been limited to 10 catches for 70 yards and said Monday that the group is “finding the motions” early in the season.

Chase also said that he believes going deep would be a step in the right direction in the weeks to come.

"[Gotta get] some go routes in there − just some downfield shots that way we can come back to anything else underneath,” Chase said, via Shelby Dermer of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We really haven’t taken that many shots downfield. If you look at the last two games, you don’t really see that many shots downfield. We gotta take more shots downfield. That’s why we have deep-threat guys. Take a chance.”

Any move to incorporate more deep shots into the offense will likely be tied to Burrow’s health. The team didn’t offer much of an update about Burrow’s outlook on Monday, but the hope around the team will certainly be that he’s well enough to help the unit get back to its old level of productivity.