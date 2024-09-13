 Skip navigation
Ja’Marr Chase: We’re the team to beat in AFC, we gotta play like it

  
Published September 13, 2024 07:12 AM

The Bengals may have opened the season with a sluggish 16-10 home loss to the Patriots, but that hasn’t dimmed wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s confidence in the team.

Chase and company were heavy favorites against New England before failing to ignite on the field in Week One. Week Two brings a trip to Kansas City to face the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, which would seem to make them the clear choice as the team to beat in the AFC if you’re looking to establish yourself as the top dog. Chase sees things differently, however.

“It’s not ‘if,’” Chase said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “We are the team to beat in the AFC. And we know it. And we gotta play like it, too.”

The Bengals are the only AFC team to beat the Chiefs in the playoffs over the last five years and Chase was part of that group, so it’s not hard to understand why he thinks the Bengals are on Kansas City’s level. If they can show it on Sunday, the Patriots loss will become a little easier to swallow.