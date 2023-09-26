Ja’Marr Chase: You can’t knock Joe Burrow’s toughness

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gutted out a 19-16 victory over the Rams on Monday night, moving the Bengals to 1-2 on the season.

Since Burrow first injured his calf at the beginning of training camp, receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been consistent in saying he’d like Burrow to rest and heal. But the receiver was excited when he found out Burrow would play and after the game praised Burrow’s toughness.

“I told him again after the game, you got bleeps. I don’t want you to play. That just shows Joe is hardheaded, but he’s a football player, man,” Chase said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “You can’t knock him being tough like that. There aren’t too many quarterbacks tough like that.”

Burrow finished the game 26-of-49 passing for 259 yards with an interception. He clearly didn’t have his usual mobility, but was still able to get 12 completions to Chase for 141 yards.

“I think this is him,” Chase said in response to being asked how far Burrow is from Burrow. “He just proved it tonight playing hurt, too. He’s Joe Cool, Joe Brrr. Whatever you want. He’s that guy.”

The Bengals will have a road test against a strong defensive front in the Titans for Week 4.