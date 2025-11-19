Ja’Marr Chase’s suspension for spitting is upheld

All NFL players are now on clear notice. Spitting on an opponent will result in a one-game suspension.

The punishment imposed Monday on Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase for spitting on Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey during Sunday’s game has been upheld. The league announced the decision on Tuesday night.

Chase will miss the Week 12 game against the Patriots.

The appeal was handled by hearing officer Jordy Nelson, who is one of the three people jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and the NFL Players Association to process appeals of discipline imposed for on-field misconduct.

It’s the first time the NFL has suspended a player for spitting. Prior to 2025, the punishment was always a fine. Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who was ejected before the first play from scrimmage in a Week 1 game against the Cowboys for spitting on quarterback Dak Prescott, was fined the amount of a game check without being suspended for the Week 2 game at the Chiefs. The league characterized it as a suspension, and Carter did not appeal the decision.

Moving forward, all teams should make sure all players realize the stakes. Spitting means not playing — and losing a game check. For Chase, the price tag is $448,333. Making it the most expensive loogie in NFL history. By far.