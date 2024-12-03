Jameis Winston has 107 passing yards, his TD ties Browns with Broncos

Jameis Winston already is over 100 yards passing after two drives.

His 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku has tied Monday Night Football 7-7.

He completed 3-of-3 passes for 63 yards on the five-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, including a 44-yarder to Elijah Moore.

After two drives, Winston is 4-of-5 for 107 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns went 60 yards on seven plays in their first drive.

They stalled at the Denver 29, and Dustin Hopkins missed yet another field goal. His 47-yard try was wide left, his seventh field goal miss this season. He also has two missed extra points this season.